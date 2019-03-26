Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Lourene (McDonald) Rast. View Sign

A graveside memorial will be held to honor Sybil Lourene McDonald Rast, 87, of Van, formerly of Chandler, on Wednesday, March 27th at 2 pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. She went to be with her Lord and Savior March 21st.



Sybil was born September 5, 1931, in Wheeler, Mississippi, to the late Trannie and Sula Irene Hood McDonald. She lived most of her adult life in Irving, Teague, and Chandler. Sybil was devoted to caring for her husband, family, and friends, and she loved to cook, paint, play the guitar, and take care of her many pets through the years. She was a retired nurse and member of Martin Springs Baptist Church in Chandler.



Sybil was preceded in death by her parents as well as her stepfather, Robert Melson; her husband Paul H. Rast of Teague; granddaughter Nichole Sybil Newman of Mt. Pleasant; great-grandson Shaun Tiner of Sulphur Springs; sisters Cecile "Cil" Jackson of Dallas and Weida "Ricki" Eberhart of Chandler; her favorite aunt, Della Lou Williams of Fulton, Mississippi; and close friends Billie Minter of Teague and Daris Wheeler and Lucille Prather of Chandler.



Her loved ones wish to thank the caring staff of Van Nursing Center and Hospice for their dedication and assistance. To view, please go to



A graveside memorial will be held to honor Sybil Lourene McDonald Rast, 87, of Van, formerly of Chandler, on Wednesday, March 27th at 2 pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. She went to be with her Lord and Savior March 21st.Sybil was born September 5, 1931, in Wheeler, Mississippi, to the late Trannie and Sula Irene Hood McDonald. She lived most of her adult life in Irving, Teague, and Chandler. Sybil was devoted to caring for her husband, family, and friends, and she loved to cook, paint, play the guitar, and take care of her many pets through the years. She was a retired nurse and member of Martin Springs Baptist Church in Chandler.Sybil was preceded in death by her parents as well as her stepfather, Robert Melson; her husband Paul H. Rast of Teague; granddaughter Nichole Sybil Newman of Mt. Pleasant; great-grandson Shaun Tiner of Sulphur Springs; sisters Cecile "Cil" Jackson of Dallas and Weida "Ricki" Eberhart of Chandler; her favorite aunt, Della Lou Williams of Fulton, Mississippi; and close friends Billie Minter of Teague and Daris Wheeler and Lucille Prather of Chandler.Her loved ones wish to thank the caring staff of Van Nursing Center and Hospice for their dedication and assistance. To view, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Funeral Home Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler

215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 592-6553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close