A graveside memorial will be held to honor Sybil Lourene McDonald Rast, 87, of Van, formerly of Chandler, on Wednesday, March 27th at 2 pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. She went to be with her Lord and Savior March 21st.
Sybil was born September 5, 1931, in Wheeler, Mississippi, to the late Trannie and Sula Irene Hood McDonald. She lived most of her adult life in Irving, Teague, and Chandler. Sybil was devoted to caring for her husband, family, and friends, and she loved to cook, paint, play the guitar, and take care of her many pets through the years. She was a retired nurse and member of Martin Springs Baptist Church in Chandler.
Sybil was preceded in death by her parents as well as her stepfather, Robert Melson; her husband Paul H. Rast of Teague; granddaughter Nichole Sybil Newman of Mt. Pleasant; great-grandson Shaun Tiner of Sulphur Springs; sisters Cecile "Cil" Jackson of Dallas and Weida "Ricki" Eberhart of Chandler; her favorite aunt, Della Lou Williams of Fulton, Mississippi; and close friends Billie Minter of Teague and Daris Wheeler and Lucille Prather of Chandler.
Her loved ones wish to thank the caring staff of Van Nursing Center and Hospice for their dedication and assistance. To view, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
