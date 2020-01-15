Service Information ALLAN FULLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - WILLS POINT 205 CORKY BOYD AVE. Wills Point , TX 75169 (903)-873-3933 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ALLAN FULLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - WILLS POINT 205 CORKY BOYD AVE. Wills Point , TX 75169 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Church of Christ Wills Point , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susie Pulley, 61, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Canton. She was born January 21, 1958 in Athens, Texas to Louis Martin and Zeffie Mae Gunnels Featherston, apparently an ordinary baby girl, but unbeknownst to her parents, she was a super hero in disguise. In keeping with her cover, Susie went to school with her peers, playing tenor saxophone in the band and making good grades. She fell in love and got married to a boy named David Pulley, and six years later, had a baby girl named Stacy Michelle. She stayed at home with her daughter as much as she could, worked as a secretary for Churches of Christ in Canton and Ola, kept books for Circle B Western Wear, and eventually became the Director of the Van Zandt County Library. She chaperoned field trips, taught Sunday school and attended many, many band concerts. And all the while, her power grew.



It was because of her power-a servant's heart- that she dreamed of the way things should be and strove to make them so, no matter where she was or who she was with. Her love and concern for others pushed her to go the extra mile, to lend an ear or a shoulder or a dose of "Momma's Common Sense." Part stubborn mule, part energizer bunny, "I can do this" became her battle cry as she went back to college in her 40's, changed careers to become director of the library, and waged war on the cancer that besieged her body.



She was a member of the Wills Point Church of Christ. She loved reading and computers and Coke Icees. Most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family.



With her death, Susie joined her parents, Louis and Zeffie Featherston, and parents-in-law, Lewis and Faye Pulley, for a long-awaited reunion. Still waiting to join the party are husband of 44 years, David Pulley, and daughter, Stacy Pulley, of Canton; sisters, Brenda and Richard Lemen, Linda and Steve Goodrich, and Mary Brooks of Chandler; sister-in-law, Anita and John Pitt of Bryan; 12 nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Steven Knight, John Knight, Drew Brown, Brian Blakely, Jared Pitt and Reese Hill. Honorary pallbearer is James Knight.



Family will be receiving guests Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Allan Fuller Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Church of Christ in Wills Point. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Van Zandt County Library.

