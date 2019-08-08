Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Berkshire Chapel 9073 Berkshire Drive Frisco , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Craighead, age 76, of Frisco, Texas passed away on August 4, 2019 in Plano, Texas. She was born on December 17, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Molly (Grenville) and Robert Norton. On August 19, 1969, Susan married Robert S. Craighead in San Bernardino, California. Susan worked in Sales. Susan is survived by her two sons, Richard Craighead and his wife, Tami of Frisco, Texas and Greg Craighead and his wife, Cheryl of Little Elm, Texas; four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Ceili and Robert Craighead; two great-grandchildren, Haydin and Noah Craighead; brother, Robert Norton of Huntington Beach, California; sister, Patricia Johnson and her husband, Ronald of Tyler, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Craighead; sister, Yvonne Myer; sister-in-law, Judy Norton; parents, Molly and Robert Norton. A Memorial Service will be held at the Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Aaron Frizzell officiating.

