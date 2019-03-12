Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan C. Mallette. View Sign

Susan C. Mallette, 65, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Longview. Funeral services will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Henderson, Texas. Susan was born February 24, 1954 in Henderson, Texas to Edwin Worrell and Faye McNeel Worrell. She graduated from New London High School and worked for many years in medical records for a number of doctors and dentists in Longview and Tyler. Susie, as she was known to her family and friends, married her husband Ward March 15, 1975 and gave birth to her only son, Jeremy, in 1981. To all who knew Susie, she will be remembered for her deep love and caring nature, always with a word of wisdom to share. She loved Jesus deeply, and that love radiated to everyone she met.



Susie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Malcolm Worrell.



She is survived by her son, Jeremy and his wife, Cindy; brother, Dennis Worrell and his wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Keira, Jaina and Corran Mallette, Megan Wallace, Mindy Barnes, and Morgan Barnes; and niece, Kim Worrell.



401 N Martin St

Kilgore , TX 75662

