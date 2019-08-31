Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Frankston , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Burks Beard passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a valiant and fearless battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Shelley Burks White; grandparents, J. Louie and Mary Lee Burks and Rayford and Alma Wofford.



She is survived by her husband, Kevin Beard of Frankston; parents, Johnny and Judy Burks of Frankston; daughter, Lauren Wright and husband Brent of Springtown; sister, Stephanie Brink and husband Mac of Dallas; and brother-in-law, Greg White and wife Misty of Dallas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Braydon Wright, Harper Wright, Marshall Wright and Nolan Wright, and nieces Aly White, Liv Brink, Emory Brink, Ava Brink, Adeline Brink, and adored nephew Reed White.



Susan was born in Jacksonville, Texas on October 20, 1967 to Johnny and Judy Burks of Frankston, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and a lifelong resident of Frankston. Susan graduated from Frankston High School in 1985 before going on to receive a BA in Fine Arts from The



Susan was an immensely talented artist. She rarely agreed to sell her work; preferring to freely share her talent with the countless people she met throughout her life. She was known on many occasions to approach strangers to ask if she could sketch their portrait... many of these people became her friends.



Susan's bravery, courage, and outlook on life left an indelible mark on the hearts of so many people. She never meant to be an example. She embraced the cancer journey as part of her own story, and valued the caring relationships with Dr. Donald Richards, his staff at Texas Oncology, and the many patients she met along the way who became dear friends. Despite the challenges, her smile and positive attitude never wavered. Susan would tell you she had no regrets. She lived well the life she was given.



A memorial service is scheduled at 11 o'clock in the morning Monday, September 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston, Texas. Gary Dollarhyde and Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. In memory of Susan, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P O Box 38, Frankston, Texas 75763 or Frankston City Cemetery, P O Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763.



Susan Burks Beard passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a valiant and fearless battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.She was preceded in death by her sister, Shelley Burks White; grandparents, J. Louie and Mary Lee Burks and Rayford and Alma Wofford.She is survived by her husband, Kevin Beard of Frankston; parents, Johnny and Judy Burks of Frankston; daughter, Lauren Wright and husband Brent of Springtown; sister, Stephanie Brink and husband Mac of Dallas; and brother-in-law, Greg White and wife Misty of Dallas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Braydon Wright, Harper Wright, Marshall Wright and Nolan Wright, and nieces Aly White, Liv Brink, Emory Brink, Ava Brink, Adeline Brink, and adored nephew Reed White.Susan was born in Jacksonville, Texas on October 20, 1967 to Johnny and Judy Burks of Frankston, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and a lifelong resident of Frankston. Susan graduated from Frankston High School in 1985 before going on to receive a BA in Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Tyler. She spent over 30 years working alongside her father, serving the Frankston community, at Burks Hardware & Furniture. She married Kevin on April 18, 1997. Susan and Kevin became an instant team, working and laughing together through all seasons of life...even the tough ones.Susan was an immensely talented artist. She rarely agreed to sell her work; preferring to freely share her talent with the countless people she met throughout her life. She was known on many occasions to approach strangers to ask if she could sketch their portrait... many of these people became her friends.Susan's bravery, courage, and outlook on life left an indelible mark on the hearts of so many people. She never meant to be an example. She embraced the cancer journey as part of her own story, and valued the caring relationships with Dr. Donald Richards, his staff at Texas Oncology, and the many patients she met along the way who became dear friends. Despite the challenges, her smile and positive attitude never wavered. Susan would tell you she had no regrets. She lived well the life she was given.A memorial service is scheduled at 11 o'clock in the morning Monday, September 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston, Texas. Gary Dollarhyde and Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. In memory of Susan, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P O Box 38, Frankston, Texas 75763 or Frankston City Cemetery, P O Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close