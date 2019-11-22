Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Superintendent Lonel L. Robertson, 87, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop R.L. Nichols, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Superintendent Robertson died November 16, 2019. He was born March 11, 1932.



Superintendent Robertson was the pastor of Rosedale Church of God in Christ.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Alvera T. Robertson; parents, Bud and Maggie Robertson; son, Lonnie Ray Robertson; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.



Survivors include 3 sons, Don Robertson, John Robertson and Lonel (Rebecca) Robertson, Jr.; 1 daughter, Shirley Robertson; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.



Public viewing will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Rosedale Church of God in Christ.

