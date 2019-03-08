Funeral services for Superintendent Roosevelt Brown, 97, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Superintendent Brown died February 26, 2019. He was born February 26, 1922 in Tyler, Texas.
Superintendent Brown was a lifelong resident of Tyler, Texas; was the Pastor of Macedonia Church of God in Christ; Superintendent of Macedonia District; and was a Master Plumber. He also served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, E. V. Brown.
Survivors include 2 sons; Henry (Linda) Brown, Whitehouse, TX and Clifford (Deborah) Brown, League City, TX; 4 daughters, Joyce McAllister, Willie M. (Dwyane) McAllister, Sandra (Lanny) Williams, all of Tyler, TX and Annie (Errol) Staples, Waco, TX; and 1 brother, Lennon (Mable) Brown, Tyler, TX.
Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019