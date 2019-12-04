Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Westwood Baptist Church Tyler , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sumner Dwane Leach (75) was born to Frank and Wealthie Leach on May 4, 1944, in Blue Hill, Maine. He entered into the loving arms of Jesus on November 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Leach. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lola Bynum Leach; sons: Robert Merrill Leach (Melanie), Rickey Dwane Leach (Jamie), and Ronnie Steven Leach (Allena), grandchildren: Maleigha Allena Leach, Stayton Dwane Leach, Mason Tyler Leach, Skylar Grace Leach, William Houston Leach, and Elizabeth Faith Leach, all of Tyler, Texas; and his brother and sister, James Leach of Pearland, Texas, and Vivian Grindle of Blue Hill, Maine. He had several other family members and a host of friends.Sumner served three tours in Vietnam from 1963-1966 in the United States Army Special Forces. He was a member of the Chandler Masonic Lodge #993 and The Gideons International West Camp of Tyler. He served as a Deacon at Westwood Baptist Church where he was a long-time member. He retired from Kelly Springfield in 2000, after serving 33 years. He and Lola were active members of the SOAR Retirees Club.There will be a visitation at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 PM. The funeral will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Westwood Baptist Church in Tyler at 10:00 AM. Graveside service will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Tracy Holcomb and Tom Crawford will serve as officiants. Stayton Leach, William Leach, Wes Beall, Scott Taylor, Danny Flanagan, and Tim Wheat will serve as pallbearers. The Deacons of Westwood Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westwood Baptist Church (Building Fund), 820 NNW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75702 or to the Gideons International West Camp, PO Box 9884, Tyler, Texas 75711-9884.

