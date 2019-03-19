Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Miller Bayless. View Sign

Graveside services for Sue Miller Bayless, 78 of Hubbard Texas, are Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bascom Cemetery, 12564 FM 848, Tyler, TX. Visitation will be 1:30 - 2:00 pm, service at 2:00 pm.



Sue was born August 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Willis and Ida Miller and raised in the Walnut Grove area south of Whitehouse, TX. She graduated from Whitehouse High School, married Dan Bayless in 1958. In over 60 years together, they have been self-employed dairy famers first in the Chapel Hill, TX area and later, for the last 35 years in Hubbard, Texas. Being in the dairy business, working side-by-side with her husband, Sue was well known for being one of the hardest working women many people who knew her had ever known, she enjoyed family, raised 5 children and helped raise two of her grandchildren. She very much enjoyed living the country life and loved to give her all to her children.



Sue passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by family, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Dan Bayless, daughters, Danna Pruitt of Lindale, TX, Debra Sims and Husband Jimmy of Humble, TX, Dixie Irby and Husband Brandon of Sugarland, TX, sons Tim Bayless and wife Debbie of Joplin, MO and Keith Bayless of Hubbard, TX. Grandchildren Robert Bolden and wife Janice of Mineola, TX, Chris Sims and Wife Linzie of Porter, TX, Amanda Sims and finance Daniel Barnet of Humble, TX, Kim Cottongame and husband Ben of Dawson, TX, Jessie Bayless of Waco, TX, Eric Irby and Abby Irby, Great-grandchildren Cheynne Bolden, Dillon Cottongame, Emily Sims and Ethan Sims. Brother Clearence Miller and wife Girthel of Whitehouse, TX, brother-in-law Clarence Bellah of Whitehouse, TX and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Wise and Joyce Bellah.



