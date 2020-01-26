Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Stuart Lee Weatherford, 57, of Ben Wheeler will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro. Bro. Danny Bristow officiating.



Stuart passed away on January 24, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born on September 30, 1962 in Athens, TX to Bobby Glynn Weatherford and Nelda June Voyles Weatherford.



He was Baptist by faith. Stuart grew up in Martins Mills and graduated from Canton High School. On October 8, 1994 he married Kelly Dee Maris. He's favorite pastimes were golf and sports. Stuart loved watching his children and all children of Martins Mill play sports, where he previously served on the MMISD board. He had been a dairyman and later became a fireman. Stuart was with the Tyler Fire Department for 21 years where he was a Fire Captain at Station No. 8.



Stuart is survived by his wife, Kelly Weatherford; son, Thomas Scott Weatherford; daughter, Abbie Lee Bell and husband, Casey; son, Dylan Stuart Weatherford and friend Lindsay Lucking; daughter, Adrianna Karen Weatherford; dad, Bobby Glynn Weatherford; brother, Rickey Weatherford and wife, Becky; sister, Fawn Hoover and husband, Danny; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his brothers of the Tyler Fire Department.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Nelda June Weatherford.



Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church.



Interment will be at Zion Hill Cemetery in the Walton Community near Athens.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please send memorials to the Tyler Professional Firefighters Relief Fund, the Tyler Professional Firefighters CARE fund or Rock Hill Baptist Church.

