Service Information Glenwood Church of Christ 5210 Hollytree Dr Tyler, TX 75703 Service 10:00 AM Glenwood Church of Christ 5210 Hollytree Drive Tyler , TX

Stirman Rush McGinty was born on July 30, 1939, the middle son of Montie B. Draper and Oscar M. McGinty. He went to be reunited with his Mother and Father, and other loved ones, on July 16, 2019.



He was blessed with warm and loving Draper and McGinty families. He had too many cousins to count, loved them all, and was in constant contact with them. His Draper and McGinty reunions were always eagerly anticipated.



After graduating Abilene High School in 1957, he entered



He enrolled in the



He had an insatiable curiosity, and a charismatic and happy personality that drew people to him. He served as Administrative Assistant to the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives and continued his connections and interest in politics throughout his lifetime, remaining a Yellow Dog Democrat to the end.



He had a long career in real estate beginning in Austin and later owned the Coldwell Banker franchise in Tyler. He developed several sub-divisions in Tyler including Hampton Hills and Stoneleigh and served as president of the Tyler Homebuilders Association.



But the all-consuming love of his life, other than Carol, was horses. He relished his times at various tracks and raised some thoroughbred winners - some named after his relatives! He treasured his "Macho Borracho" horse buddies and loved spending time with them. He served as executive director of the Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association and was instrumental in establishing racetracks in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio



He and Carol loved to travel to favorite places in California and to their condo in Colorado. To celebrate their 40th anniversary, he took Carol on the trip of her dreams to Egypt where he rode a camel like a racehorse, climbed the center of the Great Pyramid, and marveled at the glories of ancient Egypt. It was a magic time.



In addition to Carol, his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his brother, Donaldson D. McGinty and two sisters, Beth Hotchkiss and George Foster Takemoto, nieces - Cheryl, Anise, Kathy and Chris Ann, and nephews - Greg, Scott, Jason, and Eric. He is also survived by 7 doted-on and devoted godchildren - Leslie, Amanda, Andrew, Kimberly, Travis, Desiree, and Wyatt.



A "Remembering Rush" service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Glenwood Church of Christ, 5210 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, Texas 75703. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The McClendon House, 806 W. Houston, Tyler, Texas, 75702

