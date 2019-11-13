Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Rosary 5:30 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Prince of Peace Catholic Church Whitehouse , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral mass for Steven Lee Black, 72, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Whitehouse with Father Luke Kalarickal officiating. A private family burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Scroggins under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Black passed away November 10, 2019 in Tyler. He was born September 24, 1947 in Pittsburg to Duard and Daity Black.



Steven was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Whitehouse. He graduated from Winnsboro High School. Steve served active duty in the Navy 1967-1968 in Vietnam. In 1969, Steven entered the Department of Public Safety Academy which started his 30 year long law enforcement career as a DPS Trooper and, later Texas Ranger to which he retired as a Sergeant in October 1998.



Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother-in-law Walt Grolemund.



He is survived by his loving family including his wife Denise LaMaster Black of Tyler, daughters; Kelly Black Downing of Corpus Christi and grandchildren Breanne Downing Garbe, husband Brent and Brynlie great-grandchild, Cole and Jace Downing; Stephanie Rigdon Arriola of Tyler and grandchildren Trey, wife Kendall, and Paul Arriola; sister Sharron Grolemund of Winnsboro and son Justin, wife Jenney and Lillie of Mount Vernon; and several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Trey Arriola, Paul Arriola, Danny



Rosary at 5:30 p.m. with visitation scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Ranger Association 104 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706; Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701; or to .



