Service Information PACE STANCIL FUNERAL HOME 303 CROCKETT ST Cleveland , TX 77327 (281)-592-2641

Stephen Nichols Johnson, age 73 of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born February 3, 1946 in Kilgore, Texas to parents Robert William Johnson and Janice Nichols Johnson. He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Ronnie Johnson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Johnson.



Steve grew up in Tyler, Texas, where he began to excel as a golfer. Upon graduation from Robert E. Lee High School in 1964, Steve earned a golf scholarship to The University of Oklahoma. Steve's love of golf and OU continued throughout his life.



Steve brought much joy to family and friends over the years. He was fun. His smile and laugh were infectious. That laugh! If you ever heard it, you never forgot it.



In recent years, Steve escaped the city to "be still and quiet" in the beautiful woods of Coldspring with Martha, his sweetheart.



Steve was unique in this world and will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his mother, Janice Johnson; sweetheart of 27 years, Martha Anderson; son, Joshua Williams; daughter, Janelle Lindquist; brothers, Rocquee Johnson and Don Robert Johnson and wife Debbie; sister, Julie Johnson; nephews, Glynn Johnson and wife Brandi, Cooper Johnson and wife Kathryn, Chris Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Braylon Guidry; nieces, Cadie Kelly and husband Nick, and Ashley Bryan and husband Robert; along with numerous great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.



PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME



303 E. CROCKETT



CLEVELAND, TEXAS



281-592-2641

