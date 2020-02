Service Information John R Harmon Undertaking Company 1112 N Palace Ave Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-533-8341 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Mrs. Stephanie Daniels Koss, 44 of Troup are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mary Memorial Church of God in Christ in Troup, with Elder Robert Davis Sr. as Eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company of Tyler. Mrs. Koss transitioned on February 22, 2020 in Dallas, TX. She was born July 29, 1975 in Tyler, Tx. Survivors include her husband Robert Koss, mother Irene Daniels, sisters LaShannan Daniels, Michelle Wilson, brother Roy Daniels II, nephews -Mykail Stroud, Jaylen Kincade, Mason Stroud, Roy Daniels III, Rashaan Wilson, nieces Laila Kincade, Makayla Daniels, Sanaa Daniels, Maya Stroud, and great nephew Kyrin Alfred, also a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be 2-10 p.m. Friday February 26, 2020 at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company Tyler.

