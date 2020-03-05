Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Stephan "Steve" Prater, age 78 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Steve passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at a Hospice facility in Tyler. He was born June 5, 1941 in Morris, Oklahoma to the late William Melvin and Mildred Evelyn (Dodd) Prater. Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicky Prater; children, Stephanie Reed and husband, Ricky, Chris Prater and wife, Connie, Angela Pierce and husband, Mark, and Johnna Grammar and husband, Dan; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Jim Prater. He is preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Bobby Prater, and an infant daughter, Mechele Prater. Honorary pallbearers will be Shelby Brown, Gary Beard and Steve's grandsons.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.



