Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1:00 PM at St. James CME Church with Elder Kenneth Cain eulogist and Elder Orenthia Mason presiding. Interment will be held in Fluellen Cemetery, Lindale, under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler was born on Saturday August 11, 1962 to Faye Freeman-Griffin and Rev. Earl Lee Griffin in Tyler, Texas. Stacey attended Lindale public school Class of 1980. At an early age she joined the Friendship CME Church. Stacey was currently working at Sky Ranch until her sudden death.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Faye Helen Freeman-Griffin, maternal and paternal grandparents.



Stacey is survived by her husband, Sinclair Fowler, Jr.; Two sons, Rashaw Williams and Shadrick Williams . Her father, Rev. Earl Lee Griffin. Brothers Dwight Griffin and Adrian Griffin; Sisters, Barbara Cain and Debra Kaiser and three grandchildren. Stacey was cherished by a host of other relatives, co-workers, church family, and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-8:00 PM.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1:00 PM at St. James CME Church with Elder Kenneth Cain eulogist and Elder Orenthia Mason presiding. Interment will be held in Fluellen Cemetery, Lindale, under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler was born on Saturday August 11, 1962 to Faye Freeman-Griffin and Rev. Earl Lee Griffin in Tyler, Texas. Stacey attended Lindale public school Class of 1980. At an early age she joined the Friendship CME Church. Stacey was currently working at Sky Ranch until her sudden death.She was preceded in death by her Mother, Faye Helen Freeman-Griffin, maternal and paternal grandparents.Stacey is survived by her husband, Sinclair Fowler, Jr.; Two sons, Rashaw Williams and Shadrick Williams . Her father, Rev. Earl Lee Griffin. Brothers Dwight Griffin and Adrian Griffin; Sisters, Barbara Cain and Debra Kaiser and three grandchildren. Stacey was cherished by a host of other relatives, co-workers, church family, and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close