A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1:00 PM at St. James CME Church with Elder Kenneth Cain eulogist and Elder Orenthia Mason presiding. Interment will be held in Fluellen Cemetery, Lindale, under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Stacey Michelle Griffin-Fowler was born on Saturday August 11, 1962 to Faye Freeman-Griffin and Rev. Earl Lee Griffin in Tyler, Texas. Stacey attended Lindale public school Class of 1980. At an early age she joined the Friendship CME Church. Stacey was currently working at Sky Ranch until her sudden death.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Faye Helen Freeman-Griffin, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Stacey is survived by her husband, Sinclair Fowler, Jr.; Two sons, Rashaw Williams and Shadrick Williams . Her father, Rev. Earl Lee Griffin. Brothers Dwight Griffin and Adrian Griffin; Sisters, Barbara Cain and Debra Kaiser and three grandchildren. Stacey was cherished by a host of other relatives, co-workers, church family, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020