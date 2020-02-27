Service Information Beaty Funeral Home Inc 5396 S State Hwy 37 Mineola , TX 75773 (903)-569-2611 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sophia Mae Courtney, age 89 of Tyler, went to be with her Lord, on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at her home in Tyler. She was born on March 23rd, 1930 in Nemo, Texas to the late Thomas Vaughn and Bertha Prescher Vaughn.



Mrs. Courtney was a longtime member of Sand Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John L. Courtney; brothers, Floyd, Alvin, Richard and Leroy Vaughn; sisters, Audrey Cabaniss and Mary Webb Thomas.



She is survived by her son, Gary Holt and his wife Lisa of Southlake; daughters, Linda Vass and her husband Don of Tyler, Deborah Ezzell and her husband Larry of Tyler, and Sandra Dexheimer also of Tyler; step daughter, Wendy Walkoe and her husband Paul of Vista, California; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Parker conducting. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola, with Nathan Holt, Eric Holt, Justin Holt, Jeremy Vass, Austin Vass, Ryan Switzer, Matthew Holt, Andrew Holt serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Sophia Mae Courtney, age 89 of Tyler, went to be with her Lord, on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at her home in Tyler. She was born on March 23rd, 1930 in Nemo, Texas to the late Thomas Vaughn and Bertha Prescher Vaughn.Mrs. Courtney was a longtime member of Sand Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John L. Courtney; brothers, Floyd, Alvin, Richard and Leroy Vaughn; sisters, Audrey Cabaniss and Mary Webb Thomas.She is survived by her son, Gary Holt and his wife Lisa of Southlake; daughters, Linda Vass and her husband Don of Tyler, Deborah Ezzell and her husband Larry of Tyler, and Sandra Dexheimer also of Tyler; step daughter, Wendy Walkoe and her husband Paul of Vista, California; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Parker conducting. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola, with Nathan Holt, Eric Holt, Justin Holt, Jeremy Vass, Austin Vass, Ryan Switzer, Matthew Holt, Andrew Holt serving as pallbearers. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close