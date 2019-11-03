Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Obituary for Sonja Beth Glassmoyer



Sonja Beth Glassmoyer, dearly beloved from the inside out, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, October 31, 2019. She is cherished by her children, grandchildren, sisters and countless family and friends. When entering a room, her brilliant smile and captivating personality lit up all four walls and those within it, and if you held a special place in her heart, she might just call you "sugar." But it was her strength, conviction and resilience which made the most indelible impression on those who came to know and love her. Born on November 15, 1938, in Floydada, Texas to Bessie Lou Wilson and Woodrow Wilson, Sonja Beth excelled in school and basketball while growing up with her two sisters. She attended McMurry College in Abilene before marrying her high school sweetheart, Larry Glassmoyer and starting a family. She would eventually receive her degree in education from The University of North Texas. She raised 3 children while teaching elementary school for the next 25 years, all the while developing a deep and devoted following of Christ. Upon retiring, she and Larry moved to Hideaway where over the next 33 years, she would form some of her deepest and longest lasting friendships. She was a long-standing member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindale and devoted attendee of the Open-Door Sunday school class. Sonja Beth is preceded in death by her first husband Larry Glassmoyer and second husband Jim Turner. She is survived by her children: daughter Melissa Peterson, son Chris Glassmoyer, son Michael Glassmoyer and stepson Don Turner. Sisters: Myrna Pyke and Dee Ann Robertson-Strong. Grandchildren: Holly Wesson, Ryan Glassmoyer and Sabin Harja, Dustin & Gabi Glassmoyer, Callie Peterson, Lillian Glassmoyer and Lane Glassmoyer. Daughter-in-laws: Lisa Glassmoyer and Susan Glassmoyer. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 11a.m. at The First United Methodist Church of Lindale. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations, in honor of Sonja Beth Glassmoyer, be made to The Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, TX.

