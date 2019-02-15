Funeral services for Shirley Temple Lockhart of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Tyler First United Methodist Church with Rev. Clara Gilbert eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Novelton Cemetery Bullard under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Shirley Temple Lockhart was born June 24, 1945 in Smith County, Bullard, Texas to Oliver and Thelma Mariah Hudson. She attended Emmett Scott School in Tyler, TX, and graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Baytown, TX in 1966. She was a member of Tyler First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and brother and grandson Kenslee Terrell.
She leaves to mourn her passing: Husband, Lorenzo Lockhart, Sons: Beauford Terrell Jr. , Kenneth Terrell and Eric Wynn. Daughters: Bridgett Scott and Michelle Barnes. 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; Sisters, Mary Grandville, Christine Pinkerton, Lucille Hayter and Judy Clark, and a host of nephews and nieces, aunt and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 2:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019