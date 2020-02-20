Heaven gained an amazing yard woman, on February 18, 2020. She was happiest outside, working in her yard, or just sitting on her porch. She loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with them.



Shirley Smelley, 81, of Arp, walked through the Pearly Gates on February 18, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 3, 1938, in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Hollis Birdwell and Marguerite Johnson.



Funeral services for Shirley Smelley, will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup, with Reverend Terry Davis and Reverend Tommy Harden officiating. Burial will follow at McKnight Cemetery, Cushing, at 1:00 pm.



Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy E. Smelley, sister, Ruby Mullican, 2 brothers, Freddy Gene Birdwell and Jerry Glen Birdwell, and 2 grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Bubba Smelley of Overton; two daughters, Shelia Whitaker of Troup, Debbie Richardson and husband Rory of Carthage; sister, Kay Sampson; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Rocky Richardson, Brandon Richardson, Dakota Whitaker, Matthew Whitaker, Wayne Whitaker, James Smelley, Dean Sepmoree, and Christopher Birdwell.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

