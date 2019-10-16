Shirley McManus passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 67.
Shirley was born to John D and Clarence Covington in 1951 in Edinburgh Texas.
She was married to Jesse McManus. Shirley was a animal lover and had many pets.
She was known for her humor and compassion.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Jessy, her parents John and Clarence Covington.
She is survived by sister Susan pope and nephews Richard Crutchfield and David Pope, and brother John Covington and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public funeral service to be held at 1:00 on Thursday, October 17th 2019 at Lloyd James funeral home chapel in Tyler Texas. With visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.
We welcome Friends, Family and People who loved Shirley to come celebrate her life with us.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019