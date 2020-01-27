Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ritchie Massing, 97, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Friday January 24, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Charlotte Ritchie, Husband Robert Massing and Daughter, Carol Marie Massing. She is survived by her son Lawrence Massing, Whitehouse, son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Nancy Massing, Tyler, and granddaughter Alexandra Massing, Brooklyn, New York.



Shirley was born December 10, 1922 in New London, WS. She graduated from Shawano High school in 1940. She attended, and graduated as well, with a teaching degree from The National College of Education, Evanston, IL. Immediately, abandoning thoughts of a teaching career, she started as an airline hostess with T.W.A.,1944-1950. She became a proud member of T.W.A. Clipped Wings International when she married Robert in 1950. For the following 25 years, they lived wherever Pure Oil Pipeline took them, Chicago, Nebraska, Colorado, back to Illinois, and finally retiring in the much warmer climate they desired, Canton, TX. For the last ten years, Shirley was lovingly cared for by Jann Martin, Wanda Eubank, and Caroline Davis.



Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Chaplin David Badders officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 2 pm, services will follow.

Shirley Ritchie Massing, 97, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Friday January 24, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Charlotte Ritchie, Husband Robert Massing and Daughter, Carol Marie Massing. She is survived by her son Lawrence Massing, Whitehouse, son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Nancy Massing, Tyler, and granddaughter Alexandra Massing, Brooklyn, New York.Shirley was born December 10, 1922 in New London, WS. She graduated from Shawano High school in 1940. She attended, and graduated as well, with a teaching degree from The National College of Education, Evanston, IL. Immediately, abandoning thoughts of a teaching career, she started as an airline hostess with T.W.A.,1944-1950. She became a proud member of T.W.A. Clipped Wings International when she married Robert in 1950. For the following 25 years, they lived wherever Pure Oil Pipeline took them, Chicago, Nebraska, Colorado, back to Illinois, and finally retiring in the much warmer climate they desired, Canton, TX. For the last ten years, Shirley was lovingly cared for by Jann Martin, Wanda Eubank, and Caroline Davis.Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Chaplin David Badders officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 2 pm, services will follow. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close