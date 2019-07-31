A memorial service will be held for Shirley Dickerson at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Mixon Dickerson was born October 1, 1935 in Mabank, Texas. She had been a resident of Edom for 21 years, formerly living in Tyler. She ran a wholesale antique and import shop in Tyler for many years, and was a member of Cross Brand Cowboy Church.
Shirley passed away at the age of 83 on July 29, 2019 at her home in Ben Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Dickerson, and parents, A.J. Mixon and Mildred Vivian McShan Mixon.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Don Dickerson and wife, Karen of Grand Saline and Gary Dickerson and wife, Lyndee of Edom; sister, Cathey Pritchett; grandchildren, Toni Bates and husband, Thomas and Dane Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Colton Bates, Colt Dickerson and Lariat Dickerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 31, 2019