Services for Delice Shirlene Crabtree, 83 of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.
Shirley passed away August 4, 2019 in Tyler, TX.
She was born May 30, 2019 in Tyler, TX to Denman Gandy and Edna Voiles Graham.
Shirley attended school in Chapel Hill before attending Tyler School of Business. She married Floyd Crabtree July 3, 1959 and settled in Brownsboro. Shirley enjoyed sewing, cooking, singing, bowling and scrapbooking. Her greatest love of all was being Granny. She was a member of Dean Baptist Church.
She is survived by her Daughter, Kathy & Lloyd Cashion; Son, Mike Langford; Daughter, Cindy & Roger Rice; Daughter, Wanda Crabtree; Grandson, Lee & Alicia Cashion; Granddaughter, Amy & Gary Hall; Granddaughter, Tiffani & Jason Chastant; Grandson, Brett Langford; Granddaughter, Sally Rice; Grandson, Robert & Amber Rice; Granddaughter, Christy Rice; 19 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great-Great Grandchildren; Sister, Jean Phillips; Sister, Donna & Rick Floyd; and Sister, Sylvia & Dan Wyly.
Shirley is preceded in death by her Parents, Denman & Edna Gandy; Husband, Floyd Crabtree; and Granddaughter, Rhonda Rice.
Interment will be at Old Bethel Cemetery in Canton.
Family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas Homeplace in Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019