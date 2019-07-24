Shirley Patricia Allred Chase was reunited in Heaven Saturday morning, July 20th, with her Husband of 67 years, Donald Chase, her son Richard, and her favorite dog Beau. Shirley was born July 17, 1929 to Herbert and Mary Adelaise Allred in Whittier, California. Following her Mom & Dad in the oil industry, she met the love of her life, Donald Chase. They married in El Tigrito, Venezuela on October 4, 1949. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. Don & Shirley lived in Venezuela, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Van, and Tyler.
She was active with Christ Episcopal Church and many wonderful causes, Daughters of the King, The Women's Symphony League, The East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Meals on Wheels, and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
She is survived by her children, Michael & Kathy Chase, Houston, Darrell & Lori Chase, Tyler, Robert & Rose Chase, San Antonio. Grandchildren, Mercedes & Danny Noteware, Meagan & Matt Davis, Matthew Chase, Michael Josiah Chase, Victoria Chase, Samantha Chase, & Alex Chase, and 5 great grandchildren.
The family greatly thanks all of her friends that visited and helped her the past few years and especially the wonderful, caring ladies from Visiting Angels and Right at Home that assisted her.
Shirley's Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 26th, 10:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers and in Shirley's memory, the family asks that contributions be made to a .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 24, 2019