Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A service for Shirley Loggins of Tyler is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Shirley (Mama Shirley), 84, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, in her hometown of Tyler. Shirley was born in Tyler on February 27, 1935, to the late Delmar and Carrie Waller Scoggins. She married Ray Loggins in Tyler on June 4, 1955. Throughout her life, Shirley was many things. She was a follower of Christ and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for much of her life. Shirley was a TJC Apache Belle, a legal secretary, and worked with Ray and son Les at Loggins Construction Company when needed. Shirley had a servant's heart, faithfully caring for her parents later in their lives. She loved a good crossword puzzle along with bingo and slots with her sister Eloise. But more than anything, she loved and cared for her family. Shirley was a great cook and loved preparing a big southern Sunday lunch for her ever growing clan. As a testament of her loving personality, Shirley was mom not only to Angie and Les, but also became like a mom to many of their friends over the years as well. The house on the corner of Old Bullard and Amherst was the favorite hangout spot where friends would often be found chatting with Shirley when Angie or Les would arrive back home.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ray Marvin Loggins, as well as her parents and siblings Melvin, Billy, and Eloise. She is survived by her son Les Loggins and wife Lee Ann of Tyler, daughter Angie Hicks and husband Bill of Tyler, grandchildren Blythe McCain and husband Clay of Tyler, Luke Loggins and wife Courtney of Tyler, Lucy Loggins of Nashville, Lindsey Harrison and husband Michael of Tyler, Claire Harwood and husband John David of Tyler, Macy Middleton and husband Mayes of Wallisville, Molly Hicks and Anna Claire Hicks of Tyler; and great-grandchildren Cecilia, Eliza, Loggins, Tommy, Law, Monty, Owen, Locklin, Robert Scott, Christian, Connor and Matthew.



A celebration of Shirley's life will be held for all family and friends at 6 p.m., Monday, March 11th, at the home of Lee Ann and Les Loggins (2425 South Chilton).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to



A service for Shirley Loggins of Tyler is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.Shirley (Mama Shirley), 84, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, in her hometown of Tyler. Shirley was born in Tyler on February 27, 1935, to the late Delmar and Carrie Waller Scoggins. She married Ray Loggins in Tyler on June 4, 1955. Throughout her life, Shirley was many things. She was a follower of Christ and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for much of her life. Shirley was a TJC Apache Belle, a legal secretary, and worked with Ray and son Les at Loggins Construction Company when needed. Shirley had a servant's heart, faithfully caring for her parents later in their lives. She loved a good crossword puzzle along with bingo and slots with her sister Eloise. But more than anything, she loved and cared for her family. Shirley was a great cook and loved preparing a big southern Sunday lunch for her ever growing clan. As a testament of her loving personality, Shirley was mom not only to Angie and Les, but also became like a mom to many of their friends over the years as well. The house on the corner of Old Bullard and Amherst was the favorite hangout spot where friends would often be found chatting with Shirley when Angie or Les would arrive back home.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ray Marvin Loggins, as well as her parents and siblings Melvin, Billy, and Eloise. She is survived by her son Les Loggins and wife Lee Ann of Tyler, daughter Angie Hicks and husband Bill of Tyler, grandchildren Blythe McCain and husband Clay of Tyler, Luke Loggins and wife Courtney of Tyler, Lucy Loggins of Nashville, Lindsey Harrison and husband Michael of Tyler, Claire Harwood and husband John David of Tyler, Macy Middleton and husband Mayes of Wallisville, Molly Hicks and Anna Claire Hicks of Tyler; and great-grandchildren Cecilia, Eliza, Loggins, Tommy, Law, Monty, Owen, Locklin, Robert Scott, Christian, Connor and Matthew.A celebration of Shirley's life will be held for all family and friends at 6 p.m., Monday, March 11th, at the home of Lee Ann and Les Loggins (2425 South Chilton).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Funeral Home Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler

215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 592-6553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close