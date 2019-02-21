Funeral services for Ms. Shirlene M. Pryor, 83, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. John A. Runnels as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Pryor died February 16, 2019. She was born January 30, 1936 in Pittsburg, TX.
She was a retired teacher.
Ms. Pryor was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Survivors include 3 brothers, John D. (Earlene) Elliott, Gene N. Elliott, Adolphus L. (Cara) Elliott; 3 sisters, Vernetta Elliott, Sharon (Albert) Lacy, and Joyce L. Elliott.
Public viewing is scheduled for 2-7 P.M. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019