Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Johnson, are scheduled for Saturday November 2, 2019 11:00 AM at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Dr. Timothy J. Brown officiating, and Rev. Mark Hood eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Sherry Lynn Starks was born June 22, 1962 in Tyler, Texas to Leonard Starks and Wynell Fields Starks. She was a graduate of John Tyler High School and received her Associates Degree from Tyler Junior College. Sherry retired from the insurance auto auction industry.



Those left to cherish her precious memories include: Parents, Leonard and Wynell Starks; daughters, Shatara Starks and Chardonnay Johnson; brother, Reginald Starks. Sisters, Debbie Square and Shun Watson; granddaughters, Kaia Starks-Ross, Skylar Starks-Ross and Londyn Deary. A host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 2-8:00 PM.

