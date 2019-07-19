Sherria Elizabeth "Shay" Rouse, 76, of Cooper, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cooper, TX with Dean Eudy officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbears will be Case Thompson, Todd Thompson, Hunter Choate, John Schindler, Bill Reis and Bobby Hillert.
Shay was born January 31, 1943 in Cooper, Texas to Caldwell and Frances "Small" Choate. They have preceded her in death. She married Robert Rouse on July 23, 1961 in Cooper, Texas. Shay was a Homemaker and Co-Founder of S&R's Workout Warehouse and was a member of the Junior AFFLATUS, Garden Club and Bridge Club. She also was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church and there enjoyed softball, basketball and volleyball and recently enjoyed watching Rangers baseball. She was an eight time cancer survivor over the last 43 years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Rouse of Cooper; son, Jeff Rouse of Garland, Texas; daughter, Beverly Rouse of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandson, Jake Rouse of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Sonny Choate of Kerens, Texas and Randell "Bo" Choate of Rockwall, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
