Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Jones Jr.. View Sign Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Sherman Jones, Jr., 93, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Orenthia Mason as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mr. Jones died July 6, 2019 at The Heights Nursing Home. He was born July 16, 1925 in Flint, TX.



He was retired from Carrier Air Conditioning Company (Supervisor). He started at Carrier working in the warehouse. He was promoted from the warehouse to tow-motor operator; he was promoted to expeditor crew leader, from expeditor crew leader to the first Black expeditor Supervisor in the Material Control Department. Mr. Jones was also the only Black on the Board of Directors of Carrier Air Conditioning Credit Union.



Mr. Jones completed the Basic Blueprint Reading Course and successfully completed the Air Conditioning Company Conference Series and project in work simplification. He also took a Business Course in Supervision at Tyler Junior College.



Mr. Jones served in the United States Navy.



He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Cordie M. Jones and brothers & sisters.



Survivors include 2 sons, Rev. Willie James Jones, Tyler, TX and Quintus S. Hampton, Dallas, TX.; and 5 grandchildren.



Public viewing will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 800 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Funeral services for Mr. Sherman Jones, Jr., 93, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Orenthia Mason as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.Mr. Jones died July 6, 2019 at The Heights Nursing Home. He was born July 16, 1925 in Flint, TX.He was retired from Carrier Air Conditioning Company (Supervisor). He started at Carrier working in the warehouse. He was promoted from the warehouse to tow-motor operator; he was promoted to expeditor crew leader, from expeditor crew leader to the first Black expeditor Supervisor in the Material Control Department. Mr. Jones was also the only Black on the Board of Directors of Carrier Air Conditioning Credit Union.Mr. Jones completed the Basic Blueprint Reading Course and successfully completed the Air Conditioning Company Conference Series and project in work simplification. He also took a Business Course in Supervision at Tyler Junior College.Mr. Jones served in the United States Navy.He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Cordie M. Jones and brothers & sisters.Survivors include 2 sons, Rev. Willie James Jones, Tyler, TX and Quintus S. Hampton, Dallas, TX.; and 5 grandchildren.Public viewing will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 800 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close