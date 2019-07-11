Funeral services for Mr. Sherman Jones, Jr., 93, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church with Rev. Orenthia Mason as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Jones died July 6, 2019 at The Heights Nursing Home. He was born July 16, 1925 in Flint, TX.
He was retired from Carrier Air Conditioning Company (Supervisor). He started at Carrier working in the warehouse. He was promoted from the warehouse to tow-motor operator; he was promoted to expeditor crew leader, from expeditor crew leader to the first Black expeditor Supervisor in the Material Control Department. Mr. Jones was also the only Black on the Board of Directors of Carrier Air Conditioning Credit Union.
Mr. Jones completed the Basic Blueprint Reading Course and successfully completed the Air Conditioning Company Conference Series and project in work simplification. He also took a Business Course in Supervision at Tyler Junior College.
Mr. Jones served in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Cordie M. Jones and brothers & sisters.
Survivors include 2 sons, Rev. Willie James Jones, Tyler, TX and Quintus S. Hampton, Dallas, TX.; and 5 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 800 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 11, 2019