Sheretta Booker

Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
Obituary
Funeral services for Ms. Sheretta Booker, 58, Mesquite (formerly of Tyler), is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Gregory Foster as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Ms. Booker was a graduate of John Tyler High School, Tyler, TX; Tyler Jr. College; and Spelman College, Atlanta, GA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie J. Booker and sister, LaTricia Booker.

Survivors include mother, Virgie Booker; sister, Barbara Wright; and nephew, DeMarquis Murray.

Public viewing will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6 :00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019
