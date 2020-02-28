Service Information Black and Clark Funeral Home 2517 East Illinois Avenue Dallas , TX 75216 (214)-376-8297 Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of life for Mrs. Shelia R. Spigner Stubblefield, 61 of Dallas, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ, 2400 Walton Road, Tyler, Texas. Her celebratory service will be held at 11 am with Bishop David R. Houston serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Jones Valley Cemetery under the direction of Cain-Brown's Memorial Funeral Home in Malakoff, Texas. Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1pm-8pm at Black & Clark Funeral Home, 2517 E. Illinois Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Public viewing will be held at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ from 10:00am-11:00am on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The Repast will be held at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1615 Texas College Road in Tyler.

