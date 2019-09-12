Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Sheila Ray Wiegman, 66, of Chandler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church of Brownsboro with Pastor McJohn Bagley and Pastor Darrell Bell officiating.



She went to be with her Lord on September 5, 2019, at her home in Chandler, surrounded by her loving family.



Sheila was born on November 29, 1952 in Tyler to the late T.A. Ray and Mary Hendrix Ray. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Ray. A loving wife and mother, Sheila was a homemaker most of her life. She loved animals but especially enjoyed taking care of her pet potbelly pigs and her dog, "Little Bit." Her tender heart and kindness to everyone she met will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Harold Wiegman, Sr. of Chandler; her daughters Christie Burt (Craig) of Brownsboro, Mandy Woody of Norman, OK and Joni Wiegman of Chandler; her son Harold Wiegman, Jr. (Lisa) of Racine, WI; her grandchildren Britney Flynn (Grant) of Chandler, Rachel Matthews of Missouri, Grace Barnes of Oklahoma, Chani Woody of Norman, OK, Court Wiegman (Devin) of Utah and Kari Wiegman of Utah and her four great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Brittany of Hospice of East Texas for her outstanding care for Sheila during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



