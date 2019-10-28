Shawn Emerson Vascocu (9/5/1975 - 10/24/2019)
Funeral services for Shawn Emerson Vascocu, 44, of Bullard, will be held 2:00 pm, day, October 30, 2019, at Troup First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Steven Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

Shawn was born September 5, 1975, in Tyler, Texas, to Bobby Vascocu and Orleon Crde' Sherbert. He passed away on October 24, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. He was a boxing coach and he loved his family with all his heart.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Vascocu, and grandparents, Betty and Lucky Vascocu.

Survivors include his wife, Candice Vascocu; 5 children, Brei, Alicia, Bryli, Mia, and Peyton; mother, Orleon Sherbert Tate; stepmother, Sheila Vascocu; sisters, Jessica Barnes, Ashley Tate, Kellie Tharp; brothers Michael Fuson, Billy Willingham, and David Williams; uncle, Tommy Vascocu and wife Liz, uncle, Joe Villa, aunt, Sherry Villa; mother-in-law, Corina McDaniel.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Taylor, Duke Snider, Billy Hall, Sr., Shade Bruffett, Stephen Johnson, John Constancio, Ricky Clark , and Michael Fuson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Hall, Jr., David Hall, James Pierce, Kash Hardy, and Jackson Duke.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Troup Boxing Club, Inc., 405 Sanders Street, Bullard, Texas, 75757.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019
