Funeral services for Ms. Sharon Ann (Torrence) Harry, 66, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Pastor Randy Hawkins as eulogist.
Burial will be in Bogalusa Cemetery, Bogalusa, LA under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include her parents, Pauline and Hezekiah Torrence, Sr.; 3 daughters, Yoshiko Harry, Chloe' (Bryan) Williams, and Tailer (Jamal) Black; 1 brother, Hezekiah Torrence, Jr.; 1 sister, Veronica (Billy) Thompson; 3 grandchildren, Jaiylin, Jamir, and Laila; and 1 great nephew, Tylar Redditt.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 25, 2019