August 16, 1941 - February 14, 2019



The story of our mama's life began with a premature delivery in an old farmhouse in Van, Texas during the dog days of summer 1941. Her parents were not expecting their second child until October. The doctor was not available for the emergency, so the local veterinarian came to assist. After the miscarriage was over, her grandfather was given the task of burning the birthing cloths. As he walked to the burn can, he said he heard a "mewing" coming from the rags, and suspected a kitten had crawled inside. Miraculously though, when he pulled apart the shredded cloth he found a wisp of a baby girl struggling to breathe, and trying her best to be heard.



Her "NICU" was a shoebox lined with wool and cotton placed on the door of a potbelly stove with eyedroppers of goat's milk massaged from her tiny mouth to her little tummy. She had round the clock care by her Papaw who within a short time was able to reunite her with the mama who thought her child had not survived. He also made great contributions to her being "spoiled rotten" for the rest of his life.



That story set the stage for our mama's whole life. She was strong and she was a fighter. In the end, for nearly 5 years, she fought Alzheimer's disease with every ounce of power she could muster, until her last breath at 6:00pm on February 14, 2019.



Mama was preceded in death by her parents Dapha Lee Kelly and Roy Alvin Wood and two of her brothers, James Albert Evans and Jimmy Dale Wood, as well as twin infant sons who lived for only a few short hours in the summer of 1962. She was also preceded in death by her beloved step-father, Albert "Papa" Evans, who raised her from the tender age of five following the untimely death of her father. The death of her husband, James Hardin, in 2014, coupled with her memory loss left her searching for him and waiting for him every day right until the end. She considered his children Wes and Crystal "hers too" along with his ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.



As the only girl among three brothers she had plenty of stories to tell about life on the farm which included one family favorite of our mother and her brothers as children regularly swimming "in the tank" with water-moccasins. The kids thought snakes would drown if they opened their mouths to bite while in the water. Remarkably, none of the children were ever bitten. Her mother always said it was proof that God looks out for idiots and children!



"Shara-Sue," as Papa called her, grew up muddy and raw, able to do anything any boy could do. She excelled academically, played the saxophone in the school band, and graduated from Lawrence D. Bell High School in 1958. A breathtakingly beautiful young woman emerged with auburn hair and features that hastily led her into a modeling career in Hollywood, California. With an impeccable work ethic she enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life, but the one job she loved the most was running a little bayou side cafe in Dulac, Louisiana.



Mama loved long stemmed red roses and the color purple. She loved cactus which we never understood. She loved dogs especially her Chihuahua "baby boys" Elvis and CJ. She absolutely longed for the ocean. She was our beach baby! She continued swimming and "floating" and playing with the kids in the pool right through the summer of 2018. She loved everything about the Louisiana Bayou and the NOLA culture, including the music and architecture. One of her favorite songs was, "Hey Good Lookin," by Hank Williams. If you were around her much in the last few years, you most certainly heard her booming alto rendition of that song!



Mama was an original "foodie" when it came to Cajun, Mexican, and Italian cuisine. She had a deep appreciation for the flavors, spices, colors, and aromas of all well prepared meals and hamburgers. She loved red wine and coffee "strong enough to stand without the mug." Her famous chocolate buttermilk pie recipe stands uncontested as a prize winning family favorite.



Our hearts are broken, and our wounds are deep from the ravenous disease that robbed her of her memories and daily betrayed her mind. She suffered terribly at the hands of a cruel system incapable of offering true refuge and comfort to persons suffering from dementia. As unjust as her experience was, we will not let that reality take away from the woman she remained through it all... so strong, and so brave...



We are fortified by her resilience and by the stories we heard so many times, the sound of her laughter, and the insatiable way she approached her life. She taught us what to do and what not to do, and she left us with the reality that time is not to be wasted. Love each other today...don't postpone anything that matters...go parasailing.



Here to cherish her memory are both of her daughters, Theresa Annette & Tina Lee and her brother, Aubry Lynn Wood. Her grandchildren: Jennifer, Melanie & Danny, Joey, Corey & Ingrid, Sarah & Jimmy, Lauri & Travis. She was blessed with time enough to know & love eleven great-grandchildren: JD, Michael, John, Olivia, Zoey, Ayu, Shelby, Quinn, Victor, Anthony, & Nathan, as well as one great-great granddaughter, Camila.



In the last years of her life she lost so much, as so many of our dear elderly do. We would playfully say to one another-"growing old is not for sissy's." She loved to read and listen to the Bible, and one of her favorite past times was to sit outside and talk to God each night. Her eyes danced with delight to see illustrations of the earthly paradise promised in the Bible. She longed for the resurrection that will reunite her with everyone she had lost. That hope for us, now includes her. The day we hold her in our arms again cannot come soon enough.



Our private family celebration of her life is planned just as she wished...at the beach.



"Hasta la Vista



~ Ciao baby!"

