Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Service 1:00 PM Walnut Springs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Sedric Lamont Nelson are scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 pm at Walnut Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Nelson officiating. Interment will be held in Walnut Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Sedrick was born August 4, 1982 in Mineola, Texas. He was the third son of Donna Nelson. He attended Lindale Public School.



His favorite pastime was watching his favorite teams the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.



Sedric leaves to mourn his passing, his loving and devoted mother Donna Nelson. Brothers David Nelson, Derrick Nelson, Blake Nelson and Jordan nelson. Two sisters TyRhonda Nelson and Ashley Nelson. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.

Services for Sedric Lamont Nelson are scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 pm at Walnut Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Nelson officiating. Interment will be held in Walnut Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Sedrick was born August 4, 1982 in Mineola, Texas. He was the third son of Donna Nelson. He attended Lindale Public School.His favorite pastime was watching his favorite teams the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.Sedric leaves to mourn his passing, his loving and devoted mother Donna Nelson. Brothers David Nelson, Derrick Nelson, Blake Nelson and Jordan nelson. Two sisters TyRhonda Nelson and Ashley Nelson. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close