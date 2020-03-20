Services for Sedric Lamont Nelson are scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 pm at Walnut Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Nelson officiating. Interment will be held in Walnut Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Sedrick was born August 4, 1982 in Mineola, Texas. He was the third son of Donna Nelson. He attended Lindale Public School.
His favorite pastime was watching his favorite teams the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.
Sedric leaves to mourn his passing, his loving and devoted mother Donna Nelson. Brothers David Nelson, Derrick Nelson, Blake Nelson and Jordan nelson. Two sisters TyRhonda Nelson and Ashley Nelson. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020