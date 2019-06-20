Funeral services for Mr. Schuby Ramon Bowens, 63, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church with Dr. Jamie Capers as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Bowens died June 14, 2019.
He was a member of Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church.
Mr. Bowens was preceded in death by his father, Booker T. Bowens; sister, Shelia Bowens; and great nephew, DeVonte Rose.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Bowens and sister, Debra Miles.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 20, 2019