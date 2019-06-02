Sarah Wells (1943 - 2019)
  • "RIP Sara Wells you was a good friend to me. I'll see you in..."
    - Vickie Lyn Hart
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Gary n Marla Phillips
  • "Nana you will surely be missed by everyone you had contact..."
    - Gary Hawkins
  • "Rest in peace...May God bless and comfort her family..."
    - SA Lanier
  • "We called her Aunt Sara tho not by blood, she was a..."
    - Lottie Gray
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-6553
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral services for Sarah Tennie Wells, 76 of Tyler, are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Brandon officiating. Burial will be at Pine Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday.

Mrs. Wells passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home in Tyler. She was born February 23, 1943 in Houston to the late Johnny Richard and Lucy Bea Beasley Cruseturner. She was a longtime resident of Tyler, a housewife and homemaker and member of Pine Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Edward Wells, by a son, Glenn Edward Wells; two sisters, Virginia Rose Phillips and Linda Jean Hart; grandsons, Steven Wells and Rusty Dale Wells and by a great-grandson, Kasen Wells.

Survivors are two sons and daughters-in-laws, Ricky and Ann Marie Wells of Winona, and Billy Ray and Melinda Wells of Winona; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Renae and David Gray of Lindale; brother, Kerry Don Cruseturner of Jacksonville; sister, Johnnie Faye Dowdy of Tyler; six grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family request Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 2, 2019
