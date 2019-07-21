Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah (Price) Vinson Olson. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime resident of Tyler, Sarah Price Olson, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 87.



Sarah arrived in the world October 28, 1931 to Liston S. Price and Vera White Price in Fort Worth, Texas. Sarah was a child of the Texas countryside who taught herself to hunt, and often provided dinner of quail or rabbit for her family. A superb swimmer, she once swam across Lake Worth with high school friends paddling alongside in a boat. They called her their "Esther Williams."



Sarah was six feet tall and a classic beauty with a great brain and wit. She won several beauty pageants and pondered modeling, but instead married local football star, A. J. Vinson, III and they began a family.



Sarah was successful at diverse careers including both as a registered LVN, then as property manager both in Texas and Minnesota. For Sarah there was nothing better than a good book (nonfiction only, please). Sarah loved food and was an excellent cook. In her later years, she was an avid gardener and birdwatcher. No fish in Lake Palestine was safe from her pole and talents. Weather was a passion and she knew the Weather Channel folks by name and when the next front would get here from Africa or Canada.



Sarah enjoyed a second phase of life with her husband, Gordon Olson, and her beloved dog, Peanut. She gained a Minnesota family and friends and enjoyed many years of the good life of retirement with Gordy until his death in 2008.



Hallmark never made the card that quite fit Sarah and her unique self. She was generous with everything, including advice, whether you asked her for it or not. Her mothering was a fine balance of "I told you so" and "how can I help?" Her voice of wisdom and flat out hilarious irreverence will be missed by everyone who knew her. The world is different when you lose your mother. Your point of origin is gone, and trajectory uncertain.



Sarah leaves behind her four children: Diane DeVasto of Tyler, Teresa Kolls of Austin, Bud Vinson of Cozumel, Mexico, and David Vinson and wife, Bejie Vinson of Bullard. Also precious to her are her grandchildren, Karin Springerley, Justin Kolls, Mason Kolls, Mitchell Kolls, Katie White, Christopher Vinson, Taylor Vinson, Jake Vinson and Kirby Holland, and nine great-grandchildren.



Sarah was a wonderful mother and a great friend. She faced many health challenges and fought hard for years. Sarah's children and grandchildren were so proud of her and she leaves a void that cannot be filled.



Sarah's sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



Visitation will take place Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler. Private graveside services for Sarah will be held in the Rose Hill Mausoleum.



Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 411 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, or the SPCA of Tyler, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713.



