Sarah Mae Jones Fleming went to her heavenly home on August 22, 2019. She was born to David Henry Jones and Grace Everett Jones, February 15, 1943, in Longview, Texas. Services will be held in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Brian McCormick conducting. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Oney and wife, Naomi, Beverly Allen and husband, Matt, Gary Oney and wife, Margie, Ronny Fleming, Joe Fleming and wife, Jessica; sisters, Mary Gavaras, Elizabeth Bryan and Sue Garner; and by her brothers, Everette Jones and Brannon Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and by her grandson, Karl Wayne Oney, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Oney, Gary Oney, Ronny Fleming and Joseph Fleming
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 24, 2019