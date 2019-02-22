Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Evelyn Borel. View Sign

Sarah Evelyn Borel, 83, died peacefully on February 17, 2019 at her home in Whitehouse, Texas after a long illness.



Mrs. Borel was born on May 18, 1935 in Jackson, Mississippi to Emmett and Mabel Fortenberry. She had a successful career as a business owner in East Texas and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Whitehouse. She enjoyed participating in church events, traveling and working in her garden.



She is pre-deceased by her husband Nolan Borel and her son, James Borel.



She is survived by her daughter Janet Borel Dodds, her granddaughter Brandi Dodds Rodriguez, a sister Marie Browning and her best friend and companion, Doyle Dacus.



Mrs. Borel will be buried in Whitehouse Cemetery.

