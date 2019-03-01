Services for Sarah Elizabeth Hoover, 58, of Tyler, will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Hoover passed away Feb. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth Hoover.
Sarah Hoover was a member of First Baptist Church (Tyler). She enjoyed being involved in Royal Family Kids Camp. Many weekdays were spent attending Bible Study Fellowship. She was also the president of the Radio Bible Class for FBC. She graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler. Sarah worked as a dental hygienist for over two decades under her father and brother.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Eugene Allen; mother, Sarah Elizabeth (Toben) Allen; and brothers, Dr. Don Allen and Dr. David Allen.
She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Mike Hoover; sons, Collins Hoover and Caleb Hoover; sister, Susan Allen Long; nephews, Brian Allen and Allen Long; nieces, Christin Allen, Lisa Lovelace and Emily Long.
Pallbearers will be Brandan Myrick, Travis Williams, Grady Rowland, Charles Shows, Mark Allen and Bruce Bosley. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Radio Bible Class (FBC).
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 1, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019