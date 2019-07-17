Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra (Anderson) Florence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra (Anderson) Florence went to be home with her Lord and Savior on July 13, 2019, while surrounded by her family.



No services are planned at this time, but may be held at a future date.



Sandra was born in Rusk County on January 30, 1943, to the late William and Lola Anderson. She was a graduate of Gaston High School in 1961. After graduating with honors from Kilgore College, Sandra worked as an accountant for several local businesses. She and her husband owned Boomtown Video in Kilgore, a fixture in the community for more than 30 years. Sandra was well known for never meeting a stranger, and for her loving and generous nature.



She was preceded in death by her father, mother, three sisters, and brother.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter Florence, of Overton, and by three daughters: Lila Poston and husband, James, of Tallahassee, FL; Donna Steddum and husband, James, of Ottawa, IL; and Brenda Proctor and husband, David, of Overton. She also had five grandchildren: Jacob Steddum and wife, Tess, of San Antonio; Brittney Steddum of Chicago, IL; Daniel Steddum of San Marcos; Shelbi Proctor of Henderson; and Joanie Steddum of Tyler. She is also survived by her sister, Billie M. Watson, of Nacogdoches, and numerous nephews and nieces.



Sandra's family would like to give a special thank you to Willows of Kilgore and the Hospice of East Texas.

