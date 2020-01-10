Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Browning Fite, 75, passed from this life January 7, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. George Ernest and Willie Faye Browning had their firstborn daughter, Sandra Kay on September 12, 1944 in Tyler, Texas. She graduated from John Tyler High and after Tyler Jr. College she moved to Dallas to begin training to be a Cytotechnologist at Parkland Hospital and was employed by pathology labs as a cytology supervisor or pathology laboratory manager for the next 46 years.



March 26, 1965, she married Paul Ray Fite and they resided in the Dallas area until 1981 when Paul transferred to the newly opened Tom Thumb/Page as a store director. They resided in Upshur County in the Simpsonville community.



In 1987 she took a break from laboratory medicine and accepted a position as a pathology consultant for a medical billing company. In 1991 she reentered the medical field when new laboratory regulations were enacted and realizing the need for new procedures she authored quality control and quality assurance manuals for compliance. Publication of the manuals led to invitations to conduct workshops and give presentations on a state and national level for laboratory compliance with federal regulations and writing a Q&A column for a laboratory magazine.



Toward the end of her career she became more active in fundraisers for the Simpsonville Volunteer Fire Department and joined the Upshur Extension Education Association and was in the Southern Belles EEC. Being chairperson of the Yam Pie Contest consumed many hours of her time each October and she was very active in the club, becoming the yearbook editor in 2011 to 2018. Sandra was a member of the Gilmer Divas, a club of the Red Hat Society.



She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Bryan Fite.



Survivors include her husband, Paul Ray Fite; granddaughter, Bree Anne Fite; sister, Carolyn Gail Cantrell and husband, Johnny of Canton; step grandchildren, Ashlee Lozano-Elkins of Hutchinson, KS, Alex Lazano-Elkins and Damian Cooley of Kilgore.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Ruland officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Simpsonville Cemetery.



