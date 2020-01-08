Samuel Robert Philpott, 82 of Vian, OK, loving father, brother and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4th, 2020.
Sam was born on September 30th, 1937 in Tyler, TX to Hollis Philpott and Joye Bostick-Philpott. He served in the Navy from December 1955 to December 1959. Sam spent most of his civilian life working as a diesel mechanic and driving for the trucking industry.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; one son Bobby, and one grandson Christopher.
He is survived by his former wife Paula Philpott, his five children, Billy Philpott & wife Jerrye of Texas, Tommy Philpott & wife Cindy of Texas, Donita Bettencourt & husband Mark of Arkansas, Carla Philpott of Florida & Laura Jackson & husband Kelly of California, and two sisters Jean Boyd, Joyce Boyd & husband Rev Bill Boyd of Texas, as well as 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020