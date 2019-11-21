Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Samuel Henry Sumrall, Sr., 78, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Starrville Cemetery with Bro. Jaime Eitson officiating.



Sam passed away on November 18, 2019 in Tyler, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on January 19, 1941 in Anguilla, Mississippi. Sam grew up in Orange, TX. He was a devoted husband, dad and Papaw. He was extremely proud of all his grandchildren's accomplishments and always looked forward to being there to support them. He loved being outdoors fishing and working in his garden on his Ford Long tractor. Sam was so proud to work for Case Tractor Company in Tyler for 42 years, delivering and demonstrating heavy equipment. Anyone that knew him could find him in his Case uniform with a red rag in his back pocket. He was such a loving man who was willing to open his heart to anyone. He always had a genuine, warm smile and kind words for anyone who encountered him. He will be greatly missed, especially by his family who loved him beyond words.



Sam is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Sumrall of 53 years from Tyler, TX; brother Lorenzo and wife Josie Sumrall from Nederland, TX; son Sammy and wife Terrie Sumrall, from Winona, TX; son Toby Sumrall from Winona, TX; daughter Amanda and husband, John Allen from Tyler, TX; daughter Susie and husband Rickey Kimbrough from Winona, TX; daughter Becky and husband, J.R. Wood from Tyler, TX; grandchildren Samantha Sumrall, Zach Sumrall, Morgan Sumrall, Sarah Kimbrough, Kelsey Kimbrough, Rustan Wood, Raina Wood, Bailey Wood, Taylor Wood, Julie Wood, Carrie Hardisty, Chase Hardisty, and Courtney Hardisty and numerous nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lilly Sumrall; sister Gladys Barron and brother Dave Sumrall.



Pallbearers will be Rustan Wood, J.R. Wood, Stephen Pope, Matthew Pope, Evan Kersh, Scotty Pope, Ricky Pope and Alan Adams.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Zach Sumrall, Rickey Garza, Ty Nick, Nate Hampton, John Pope, Elvis Kersh and Robbie Pope.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Funeral services for Samuel Henry Sumrall, Sr., 78, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Starrville Cemetery with Bro. Jaime Eitson officiating.Sam passed away on November 18, 2019 in Tyler, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on January 19, 1941 in Anguilla, Mississippi. Sam grew up in Orange, TX. He was a devoted husband, dad and Papaw. He was extremely proud of all his grandchildren's accomplishments and always looked forward to being there to support them. He loved being outdoors fishing and working in his garden on his Ford Long tractor. Sam was so proud to work for Case Tractor Company in Tyler for 42 years, delivering and demonstrating heavy equipment. Anyone that knew him could find him in his Case uniform with a red rag in his back pocket. He was such a loving man who was willing to open his heart to anyone. He always had a genuine, warm smile and kind words for anyone who encountered him. He will be greatly missed, especially by his family who loved him beyond words.Sam is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Sumrall of 53 years from Tyler, TX; brother Lorenzo and wife Josie Sumrall from Nederland, TX; son Sammy and wife Terrie Sumrall, from Winona, TX; son Toby Sumrall from Winona, TX; daughter Amanda and husband, John Allen from Tyler, TX; daughter Susie and husband Rickey Kimbrough from Winona, TX; daughter Becky and husband, J.R. Wood from Tyler, TX; grandchildren Samantha Sumrall, Zach Sumrall, Morgan Sumrall, Sarah Kimbrough, Kelsey Kimbrough, Rustan Wood, Raina Wood, Bailey Wood, Taylor Wood, Julie Wood, Carrie Hardisty, Chase Hardisty, and Courtney Hardisty and numerous nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lilly Sumrall; sister Gladys Barron and brother Dave Sumrall.Pallbearers will be Rustan Wood, J.R. Wood, Stephen Pope, Matthew Pope, Evan Kersh, Scotty Pope, Ricky Pope and Alan Adams.Honorary Pallbearers will be Zach Sumrall, Rickey Garza, Ty Nick, Nate Hampton, John Pope, Elvis Kersh and Robbie Pope.The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close