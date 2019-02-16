Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammy Joe Lee. View Sign

Sammy Joe Lee, age 62, of Jacksonville, passed away February 14, 2019 after a short, valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Sammy was born July 7, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas, to Billy Joe and Margurite Lee.



Sammy was raised in Tyler, Texas, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1974. Sammy's second marriage would be his most enduring, lasting more than 25 years. Sammy and his wife, Tammy, spent over two decades in Irving, Texas. His last job was his most enjoyable. He became permanently disabled which forced his early retirement from Harlow Filter Supply in Dallas where he worked as the company's warehouse manager. Upon his acceptance for disability payments, Sammy, Tammy and their Siamese cat, Domino, moved to Jacksonville, Texas in 2013.



Sammy is survived by his wife, Tammy Lee; mother, Margurite Lee, cat Domino, all of Jacksonville; uncle Ben Franklin and his wife, Myra of Huntsville, Texas; aunt, Shelia Smith and her husband, Leonard of Goldthwaite, Texas.



Preceding him in death was his father, Billy Joe Lee.



A graveside service for is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Rev. Larry Barker and Tim Cummings will officiate.



