Funeral services for Sam L. Womack, 89, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home followed by interment at Bradford Cemetery in Troup.
Sam passed away on March 4, 2020 in Tyler.
He was born on September 13, 1930 in Troup to the late Hildred and Minnie James Womack. Sam graduated from New London High School and attended Tyler Junior College. He was a Sergeant First Class in the US Army and served during the Korean War. He continued his service after the war in the Army Reserve until 1956. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Womack spent several years as an oil field worker and then completed his career with 31 years of service as a state game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Sam is survived by his wife of 66 years, Annelle Gladden Womack; son Jason Womack; granddaughters Bethany Womack and Nicole Dodge; great-granddaughter Allie Nicole and great-grandson Tommy John. He was preceded in death by his sister, Loraine Rhodes, and brother David Womack.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
